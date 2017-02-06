SCDOT to Replace Bridge to Hilton Head

Its a traffic nightmare almost every day.

Now the South Carolina Department of Transportation wants to help ease the backup onto Hilton Head Island, but their plans could cost Beaufort County millions.

The Mackay Bridge is the first bridge you hit on your way to Hilton Head Island, and now the first one on the list for SCDOT and Beaufort county to repair or be replaced.

“First bridge eastbound right after flyover has been deemed functionally obsolete,” explained Carizma Brown, Beaufort County Communications Coordinator.

Those are SCDOT’s words. The Mackay Bridge is old, and officials want to fix it before something happens.

“They see it as a need to get that bridge redone, restructured and rebuilt,” said Brown.

And South Carolina DOT has set aside $44 million dollars to do it.

That project includes widening that section of bridge, something that is in dire need, as drivers know and the numbers show.

From 2010 to 2015, the number of drivers to Hilton Head have gone up 5000 a day, to almost 55,000.

Those numbers are only going up.

At the peak tourist season in July of 2015, more than 66,000 cars cross the bridge each day.

Hurricane Matthew’s influx of contractors and crews showed what problems there could be getting on and off the Island in the coming years, as those number continue to rise.

That project design phase is going on right now, and bids could be out by the end of the year according to County manager

While its good news that bridge will be widened, then it forces Beaufort County’s hands, and shovels, soon after.

“Once you get to Pinckney Island, that bridge forward. thats what we are going to be responsible for finding that funding.”

“If you widen that portion of the bridge it wouldnt make sense to have the next bridge not be as wide as the first one,” said Brown. “It would cause more problems in the future if we didn’t go forward and widen it.”

But widening the rest of those bridges and roads, possibly to Squire Pop Road, could cost the county $200 million.

Beaufort County voters already vetoed the last sales tax increase which would have helped with that cost.

County officials say they are already looking for Federal and State money to help with the project

But if they can’t raise all that cash..

“I think the other option would be hoping the next sales tax passes at that point,” said Brown. “If we were not able to get that funding then we would have to wait on SCDOT.”

That waiting could add 2,3 even 5 or more years to the project.

Before any taxes, or wrecking balls hit those other bridges, a 3 year long, $3 million environmental assessment for the bridges and waters must be completed. That’s being paid for by SCDOT and LATS, the lowcountry area transportation study group.

“We want to make sure these things are in line and that we do it the right way not just for drivers but for our environment,” said Brown.

Then it would be time for Beaufort County to start fishing for money to make the entire project happen.