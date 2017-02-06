SCCPSS Pre-K lottery applications opens Feb. 21

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Parents interested in signing their children up for SCCPSS Pre-K Lottery Funded Sites can do so from February 21 through March 6 by paper and online.

Paper applications will be located at the Pre-K school sites as well as the front reception desk at 208 Bull Street. Online applications can be found here.

According to officials, to qualify for the lottery process, parents must have their child’s birth certificate and proof of address to one of the three Pre-K school sites. Applications must be submitted by March 7.

On April 4 an independent, computerized lottery process will take place and parent will be notified about placement or wait list status by email.