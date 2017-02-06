Rollbacks on Wall Street legislation, some lawmakers say “good” but consumer groups say “you’re kidding me”



It was designed as a way to regulate Wall Street after the mortgage meltdown of 2008. But the Dodd Frank law has always been controversial. It created the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) which supporters say has gone to bat for the little guy who was left out of the equation before the mortgage crisis. Critics like Senator Johnny isakson and now President Donald Trump say the regulations went too far.

Last week, Trump began the process of rolling back some regulations telling reporters at the White House “we expect to be cutting a lot out of Dodd Frank because frankly I have so many people, friends of mine, nice businesses that simply can’t borrow money.”

Rohit Chopra from the Consumer Federation of America describes the situation differently. “We already made a mistake of letting the financial sector do as it pleased when it came to mortgages and other financial products and that led the economy to crash and we simply can’t afford to have amnesia about that,” he told me.

Chopra says the CFPB has collected $12 Billion in fines from financial agencies (including credit card companies) and this kind of consumer protection was unheard of before the agency and the legislation that took financial institutions to task.

Chopra said word of rolling back legislation seems to all about “wanting to change the system so that it works for large companies rather than all of us.”

Georgia Senator Johnny isakson offered a different perspective saying Dodd Frank had gone too far and while designed to hurt the big banks, it ended up hurting smaller ones that couldn’t take the hits. “The pressure for Georgia’s small community banks to comply with Dodd-Frank’s sweeping regulations and keep up with banking giants forced many community banks to close because they were unable to offer loans to small businesses and hardworking individuals seeking the solid credit needed in order to operate,” Isakson said. “Dodd-Frank went too far. It wound up helping some of the bigger banks at the expense of Georgia’s communities for whom small banks are the lifeblood, and community banks have yet to fully recover due in part to onerous Dodd-Frank regulations.”

Chopra took exception to the idea that banks have not recovered saying ‘banks are making money and people are borrowing money. As a matter of fact, banks are making more money than before the Recession.: he said.

Chopra says Wall Street still needs a watchdog, not a lapdog and that changing that are working is not good for consumers. “I just think it’s a mistake to undo some of those protections which have really helped citizens across the country and held financial institutions accountable,” he said.

In terms of another mortgage crisis, which critics say could happen if Dodd Frank is gutted, Isakson’s staff say he has been pushing leiglsation to make sure taxpayers don’t have to do another bailout by “winding down” federal lenders Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac which backed many mortgage loans that turned out to be questionable