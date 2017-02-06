President Trump to Visit UK: BUT not without controversy

London, England (NBC News) — The Speaker of Britain’s lower house of parliament, The House of Commons, said Monday: that he would not support any plans for President Trump to address Parliament during an upcoming state visit.

Speaker John Bercow cited President Trump’s “migrant ban” as a factor in his decision. Bercow told lawmakers he was against the President speaking in another venue as well.

John Bercow – House of Commons Speaker

“That before the imposition of the migrant ban I would myself have been strongly opposed to an address by President Trump in Westminster Hall. After the imposition of the migrant ban by President Trump, I am even more strongly opposed to an address by President Trump in Westminster Hall. So far as the Royal Gallery is concerned, and again I operate on advice, I do not perhaps have as strong a say in that matter, it is in a different part of the building. Although customarily an invitation to a visiting leader to deliver an address there would be issued in the names of the two speakers. I would not wish to issue an invitation to President Trump to speak in the Royal Gallery. And I conclude by saying to the honorable gentleman this: we value our relationship with the United States, if a state visit takes place, that is way beyond and above the pay grade of the Speaker. However, as far as this place is concerned, I feel very strongly that our opposition to racism and to sexism and our support for equality before the law and an independent judiciary are hugely important considerations in the House of Commons.”

After the applause died down Bercow was quickly praised by another member of parliament.

“Further to that point of order, two words: well done”

President Trump is scheduled to visit Britain later this year.