Our Hometown: Farewell reception for Muse Arts Warehouse

They’ve had quite a run but after seven years as a community hub for artists and lovers of the arts, Savannah’s Muse Arts Warehouse, will close its doors at the end of the month.

This Saturday, February 11, from 6 to 9 pm, at 703 D Louisville Road, you’re invited to join the folks at Muse for a farewell reception… Eat. Muse. Love.

There will be food, drinks, music, and slides of some of the wonderful performances held in the creative space.

A special request from the founders- around 8 o’clock, they’d like to take a big group photo of the artists, community leaders, and die hard supporters taking a company bow.

