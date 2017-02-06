One killed, another shot in the face in Glynn Co.

BRUNSWICK, GA (WSAV) – Glynn Co. police responded to Southern Pines Way a little past 10 p.m. on February 5 and found Shtera Collins shot in the face. She was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System for help.

They also found 23-year-old Antonio D. Jenkins dead in the yard from a gunshot wound.

According to a release from officials, witnesses described two white men coming into the Southern Pines Way home demanding to see Jenkins before the shooting.

The suspects are described as white males in their twenties to thirties.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call (912)557-7802.

