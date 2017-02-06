Efforts underway to turn Skidaway Island into a city

SKIDAWAY ISLAND, Ga. – More than 8,300 Skidaway Island residents could have to vote next year on becoming a new city in Georgia.

This process is still in the early stages, but community leaders are hopeful it will become reality.

“It’s been going on since the early 2000’s on and off,” Jim Rich, board president of The Landings Association, said. “Various smaller committees doing some analysis. This is actually the first time we’ve commissioned a study to have it looked at.”

In 2014, a group of people, including Rich, developed a strategic plan in the event Skidaway Island is ever annexed or part of a merger.

“We want to have somewhat control over what our future is and that seemed to make sense to at least take a look at that,” Rich said.

The beginning of the process was supposed to happen last fall, but Tropical Storm Hermine and Hurricane Matthew delayed it.

Now, they’re taking the first step.

“Getting an understanding of what all’s required, understanding the legislator, timing on getting bills introduced,” Rich said.

After a bill is introduced they will move forward. However, there are some things to consider like taxes.

Rich said the island pays the special service district tax of Unincorporated Chatham County.

“Those taxes, instead of going to Chatham County, would be going to the City of Skidaway Island for the lack of a better term to use now,” Rich said.

But some things would remain the same.

“Schools, policing, all of these we, we being the entire island, have to talk about this,” Rich said. “Certain things are pretty obvious. Fire would stay the same; fire protection would stay the same. Water would stay the same.”

Rich also said a study they used, which still needs to be validated, found it would be financially feasible for the island to become its own city.

“It would also open up other revenue streams that we are identifying and we have to take a look at what would the revenue be, what would the expenses be projected,” Rich said.

He said all of this would be done with the communities input by forming individual committees among the three gated communities and other residents.

“The community will be involved all the way in Skidaway Island to make sure everyone’s up to speed on what we’re looking at and we just want the opportunity to see what is best,” Rich said.

Rich, along with other community leaders, would introduce the bill to legislation next month.

Then lawmakers in Atlanta would use the rest of this year to review it and vote on it in the session next year.

If that passes in 2018, Skidaway Island residents would vote in a primary election and after a two year transition period the island would officially become a city in 2021.