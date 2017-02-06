Day one starts with swift jury selection, opening arguments in Whitsett murder trial

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – A 22 year old man is killed and his body dumped at a location in south Chatham county. William Whitsett was murdered in 2014, tonight one of the people charged with the crime is on trial.

In an unexpected turn, the jury was sat and sworn in before they broke for lunch. It allowed the state and defense to begin opening arguments.

The DA is attempting to prove Kevin Palmer guilty of Whitsett’s death. Whitsett was an alleged drug dealer found shot three times in a ditch along King George boulevard. Three people were charged in his death but the prosecution says all of it was a plan by Palmer.

“What the evidence is going to show you in this case is that this defendant’s story, his final one that he went with that this was a drug deal gone bad and that these drug dealers must have killed Will, will not hold up with any piece of evidence we have,” said assistant district attorney Matthew Breedon in his opening statement.

The prosecution will make the case that Palmer pulled the trigger because he wanted to take over Whitsett’s alleged drug trafficking operation.

The defense says there is not enough for a jury to find him guilty.

“They have a gun and the ballistics show that that was the gun that killed Will. What they don’t have is who fired that weapon and killed Will. They don’t have any DNA evidence they don’t have fingerprint evidence, they don’t have any blood in my client’s apartment,” says defense attorney Mike Schiavone.

The two other people charged in connection with the murder are former army specialist Brad Bates and Palmer’s ex-girlfriend Genevieve Meeks. Bates is expected to settle on drug charges, Meeks plead guilty to drug charges. She will testify this week for the prosecution.