JinHi Soucy Rand has been the driving force behind a number of creative projects at Muse Arts Wareshouse and throughout Savannah — but she is the first person to tell you, it’s not about her.
Her brother, Chris Soucy, begs to differ. He tells us about a special show this Friday at the Muse that *is all about her.
Chris Soucy on one man show: Fears My Sister Taught Me
JinHi Soucy Rand has been the driving force behind a number of creative projects at Muse Arts Wareshouse and throughout Savannah — but she is the first person to tell you, it’s not about her.