Wild about wings, local sports bar prepares for the masses

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. – On the eve of the Game of All Games, all eyes are on Houston but at Coach’s Corner in Thunderbolt, Georgia, all eyes are in the kitchen.

The game plan? Chicken wings. All weekend long the staff worked over time to prepare more than 3,000 chicken wings for patrons to enjoy on Sunday.

In order to successfully serve that many people, according to staff is speed.

“It’s all about getting gears back, getting one order out as fast as you can,” Manager John Henderson said.

Coach’s Corner is often seen as a classic spot to watch sporting event in the Savannah area and Sunday night was once again a chance to live up to such a title.