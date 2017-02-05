Sites hit hard by Hurricane Matthew host Super Museum Sunday events

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – This Sunday is super all across Georgia not only because the Falcons are in the big game, but because museums and parks are all free to enter.

We took a step back to see how some of the sites are doing today after they were closed indefinitely in the aftermath of hurricane Matthew.

“We like doing the Super Museum Sunday so people can come back and see that we’ve survived,” says Elise Zador who teaches at Oatland Wildlife Center.

Four months ago you did not see Fort Pulaski, Oatland wildlife or historic Pin Point bustling with visitors.

“To be where we are is just wonderful,” says chief interpreter Joel Cadoff at Fort Pulaski.

“Pin point is smiling again,” says Henri Cruz who heads the Pin Point Neighborhood association.

All three were damaged during hurricane Matthew. Many trails and facilities closed with no reopening date in sight. Pulaski estimates damage to cost more than a million dollars.

“Back in October after hurricane Matthew to get to a point where we’re open and have so many people out here, it’s wonderful for the staff and it’s wonderful for everyone who can come out,” Cadoff adds.

Oatland recently reopened its wolf den at the beginning of the year. They still have the fox exhibit closed, but are finishing repairs.

“It’s great to see that there’s a lot of people taking advantage of this beautiful day, looking at our animals, walking the trails and enjoying the food and just being outside,” Zador says.

Each site still a work in progress. The fort will have archaeologists help remove the tree that was uprooted in the middle of the fort. They will also bring them in to look at floors that were pushed up from ground water and have yet to come back down to their rightful place. Pin point’s museum is in full force, but for the community they are still dealing with recovery.

“Everything is not completely done, there’s still some people working on houses, issues with insurance claims,” Cruz adds.

Repairs are ongoing, but now all three can say they are back open to educate and serve the public.

“Please we are open come on out,” says Cadoff.

The fort remains open everyday from nine to five, Pin point on weekends during those same ours, and oatland is everyday from ten until four.