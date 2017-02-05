33 migrants board flight from Cairo to US

CAIRO (AP) – Cairo airport officials say a total of 33 U.S.-bound migrants have boarded flights on their way to the United States, taking advantage of a U.S. court’s decision to block President Donald Trump’s travel ban on citizens of seven Muslim majority nations.

They said the 33 came from Yemen, Syria and Iraq and were on flights Sunday to New York’s JFK airport as well as Istanbul, Frankfurt and Paris where they will then fly to the United States.

The officials said the 33 had not previously tried to travel to the United States and been turned back, but rather they are migrants who are rushing to take advantage of the window offered by the court ruling.

Elsewhere, an Iranian researcher who was prevented from boarding a flight to the U.S. last week has checked in on an Emirates Airline flight in Italy headed for New York.

And Lebanon’s National News Agency is reporting that airlines operating out of Beirut international airport have begun allowing residents of the seven countries affected by Trump’s travel ban to board flights heading to the United States.