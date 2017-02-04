DHS: Suspended all actions to implement President Donald Trump’s immigration order.

Washington (CNN)BREAKING NEWS: The Department of Homeland Security said Saturday it has suspended all actions to implement President Donald Trump’s immigration order.

“In accordance with the judge’s ruling, DHS has suspended any and all actions implementing the affected sections of the Executive Order entitled, ‘Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States.’ This includes actions to suspend passenger system rules that flag travelers for operational action subject to the Executive Order,” DHS acting press secretary Gillian Christensen said in a statement.

She said DHS will resume inspections of travelers as it did prior to the signing of the executive order.

Trump’s order bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for 90 days, all refugees for 120 days and indefinitely halts refugees from Syria.

Also, a State Department official tells CNN the department has reversed the cancellation of visas that were provisionally revoked following the Trump administration’s travel ban — so long as those visas were not stamped or marked as canceled.

The State Department has said fewer than 60,000 visas were revoked since the signing of the order. It was not immediately clear how many from that group will continue to be without their visas because their visas were physically canceled.

ORIGINAL STORY: President Donald Trump on Saturday morning blasted a federal judge’s decision to halt his immigration order nationwide.

“The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!” he tweeted.

US District Judge James Robart, a George W. Bush appointee who presides in Washington state, temporarily stopped the order Friday night.