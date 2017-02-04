Hilton Head assisted living community celebrating return after hurricane

Hilton Head Island, SC (WSAV) – Hurricane Matthew brought big challenges for everyone who calls the Lowcountry home.

But, for one Hilton Head assisted living facility, the struggle lasted for months.

Life at Brookdale Senior Living is finally back to normal, after the hurricane evacuation lasted nearly three months for its 36 residents.

The staff and residents relocated to a sister facility in Roswell, Georgia a day before the storm rolled in. They expected to be gone about a week, but once their Hilton Head facility was inspected they learned the storm brought in a foot of water into the entire community. Because of that, the whole place had to undergo renovations and the residents couldn’t come home until work was complete.

From start to finish, they worked to make the transition feel natural. The bus ride, which lasted 10 hours– turned into more like a family road trip.

“There was hand-holding, loving on each other,” Executive Director Adam Herndan said. “There was some, ‘Are we there yet?’” he laughed.

The Roswell facility greeted them with a luau and for months families traveled to see their loved ones–others communicating through FaceTime.

It was an unexpected challenge finally over—leaving them more united than ever.

This week Brookdale hosted a grand reopening celebrating their return and their improvements since the storm.