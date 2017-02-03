Woman Claims Someone Beat, Shot Her Dog

Its not just her dog, but her best friend.

Now she wants to know why someone would attack it, and leave it for dead.

Kenna Schaeffer is taking care of “Cujo” 24 hours a day now.

She says he was either beaten by someone or hit by a car on Salt Creek road and left for dead.

After that she says someone shot the tiny animal with a pellet gun several times in his hips, stomach and legs.

Kenna, and Garden City Police are now looking for a suspect.

“I never thought anybody around here would do this to an animal,” said Kenna Schaeffer, Cujo’s Owner. “If you know anybody that has ever hurt an animal, please find them some help. If you know who may have done this or heard who may have done this, please call police.”

If you know anything about this case of animal cruelty call Garden City Police at (912) 966-7770 right away.

Kenna is having trouble paying cujo’s extensive medical bills. she’s started a gofundme account in his name.

If you would like to help:

https://www.gofundme.com/38gi7nc