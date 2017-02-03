Woman Claims Someone Beat, Shot Her Dog

Andrew Davis, reporter, WSAV By Published: Updated:
Cujo is still recovering at home
Cujo is still recovering at home

Its not just her dog, but her best friend.

Now she wants to know why someone would attack it, and leave it for dead.

Kenna Schaeffer is taking care of “Cujo” 24 hours a day now.

Kenna Schaeffer wants help finding who hit, shot her dog
Kenna Schaeffer wants help finding who hit, shot her dog

She says he was either beaten by someone or hit by a car on Salt Creek road and left for dead.

After that she says someone shot the tiny animal with a pellet gun several times in his hips, stomach and legs.

Kenna, and Garden City Police are now looking for a suspect.

Cujo was shot with a pellet gun in his legs, stomach and feet
Cujo was shot with a pellet gun in his legs, stomach and feet

“I never thought anybody around here would do this to an animal,” said Kenna Schaeffer, Cujo’s Owner. “If you know anybody that has ever hurt an animal, please find them some help. If you know who may have done this or heard who may have done this, please call police.”

Cujo is still recovering at home
Cujo is still recovering at home

If you know anything about this case of animal cruelty call Garden City Police at (912) 966-7770 right away.

Kenna is having trouble paying cujo’s extensive medical bills. she’s started a gofundme account in his name.

If you would like to help:
https://www.gofundme.com/38gi7nc

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s