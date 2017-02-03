Traffic Advisory: Part of Boundary Street intersection with SC170 to close Friday night for pot hole repair

Traffic leaving Beaufort headed west on Robert Smalls Parkway will be detoured at the intersection with Boundary Street late Friday night as utility crews repair a pot hole that’s been covered by a steel plate for several months.

Westbound lanes at intersection will close at 10 p.m. Friday and traffic will be detoured a few hundred feet to Neil Road. The intersection is expected to re-open by sunrise Saturday, said Neal Pugliese, senior project manager for the City of Beaufort.

Signs will inform approaching drivers of the detour starting Friday, he said.

Restoring this portion of road is a collaborative effort of Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority, the Boundary Street Project prime contractor, PMI, and the Engineering Support Firm, ICE.

All lanes of Robert Smalls Parkway headed north toward the Boundary Street intersection will remain open during the nighttime work, but drivers are urged to use extra caution because of crews in the area.

The intersection opened in August but work continues in the area. The roadway still is under construction as part of the $32 million, mile-long Boundary Street Project that is on schedule and on budget.