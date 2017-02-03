SCMPD searching for two suspects in credit card fraud investigation

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Police need the public’s help identifying a man and a woman who are suspected of stealing someone’s identity, opening a fake credit card account in the person’s name and then using the card to make purchases in January.

The woman suspect is described as a white, in her early to mid-20s, around five feet six inches to eight inches in height and weight around 125 pounds. She has long brown hair and during the theft she was wearing a black shirt and dark blue ripped jeans. The male suspect is a white, in his late 20s, five feet ten inches to six foot in height and weighing about 180 to 190 pounds. He is bald or partially bald and during the incident, he wore a plaid button-up shirt and dark pants.

According to a release from SCMPD, the victim’s wallet was stolen on Friday, Jan. 13 during a car break-in. It was reported missing to Metro police when the victim was mailed a credit card on Jan. 24 for an account they didn’t open. The suspects opened the fake account the same day the wallet was stolen.

Police to have surveillance video of the suspects and believe they have ties to Effingham Co.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.