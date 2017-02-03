Savannah Bar offers ‘Angel Shot’ on tap to promote safety

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Chances are if you head to your local bar or go pub-crawling, you have your special go-to drink in mind.

McDonough’s in downtown Savannah wants to offer another order to keep in mind the next time you’re headed out with friends or on a date.

It’s called, the ‘Angel Shot’ and the goal is promote safety for anyone who needs help getting home.

“If you order it one ice, it means that we should call you an Uber or a taxi, if you order it with a lime, that means that we should call the police, and if you order it neat, one of the bartenders will escort you to your car,” McDonough’s bartender Olivia Tivton said.

This liquid-less order can offer someone an ‘out’ for an uncomfortable date or if they need a little extra help leaving the bar after a heavy night of drinking.

“We bar tend and that’s part of our job but we want to ensure your safety, leaving here that way you can always come back and have a good time,” Tivton said.

Wet Willies on River Street also offers the Angel Shot as well as bars across the country and world.