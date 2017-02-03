Our Hometown: Shelter from the Rain hosts ‘Love Shower’ collection for single mothers

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:
2668843_orig

Join Shelter for the Rain in its efforts to support and encourage single mothers in our area.

The annual ‘Love Shower’ is a community collection drive that helps the organization provide job search assistance, food assistance, baby supplies, household supplies, school supplies, clothing, and more to women in need.

Volunteers are asked to collect: diapers, books, toiletries, food, and gift cards.

Donations can be dropped off at the Savannah Church of God at 30-33 Martin Luther King, Blvd, Monday thru Friday, 9 am to 3 pm.

Click here for more information, or call: (912) 232-1212.

 

 

