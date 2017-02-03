Online privacy: a thing of the past?

These days, we like to think we have control over our online identities, but there are websites that will grab your personal information with nothing but a simple search

NBC News — With something as simple as a name and the click of a mouse, dozens of websites will fork over your personal information for a small fee; or even sometimes for free.

Any information that is in the public record, or that you may have provided voluntarily to websites is fair game.

“Any time that you share information through a service or through a social media account, it’s possible that that could be a public facing piece of information,” said Suzanne Kantra of Techlicious.

There are certain services that will help you wipe this information off of the web for an annual fee, but experts say it’s virtually impossible to disappear altogether these days

