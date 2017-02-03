Georgia Southern alumnus Luke Bryan will perform at Super Bowl LI

Related Coverage Take a look around NRG Stadium, home of Super Bowl LI

STATESBORO, GA (WSAV) – From the ‘boro to front and center for the Big Game, Luke Bryan (’99) will be performing the national anthem this Sunday in front of millions.

Luke Bryan is one of the most popular country stars who had humble beginnings in Leesburg, Georgia. He perfected his talents for audiences in Statesboro while attending Georgia Southern University.

According to a release, Bryan had the music bug but a business mindset majoring in business management and was a part of Sigma Chi fraternity. He still managed to write and perform with his band on weekends as an undergrad.

Known for his philanthropy, he has given proceeds to Georgia Southern for scholarships from his past Farm Tour stops in the Statesboro area. He recently announced that he would be pairing up with another Eagle alumnus, Cole Swindell, and Georgia native Phillip Phillips to perform a benefit concert for those at Southern affected by the recent storms.