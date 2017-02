Georgia beer lovers are one step closer to buying their favorite flavors straight from the breweries.

The State Senate voted to allow craft breweries to sell up to 3000 barrels of beer each year directly to consumers.

Right now breweries can only sell through stores or bars and restaurants.

Breweries in Savannah like Southbound and Service brewing say its a win for everyone.

The bill now goes to the Governor’s desk.

If he signs it, the law will go into effect September 1st.