Fifth time a vehicle has hit the same 88 year-old man’s home

NBC NEWS — A car crashed into the home of an 88-year-old man early Wednesday, marking the fifth time a vehicle has hit the Maryland home.

The homeowner, Leonard Miller, says he was sleeping on a couch about 2 a.m. when he felt a crash nearby.

a Honda had slammed into the front of the house. he moved into the house in 1971. The home is on a curve on a fast street, and drivers often lose control. The front of the house at one point had wooden pillars as part of the structure, but a car crashed into them and snapped them.

after so many crashes miller says he’s not afraid of another crash and has a sense of humor about the trouble. One might think having such a positive outlook on the bizarre situation would be impossible. The homeowner says this:

Why should i get scared? if i get scared, i might have a stroke or something. i’m not into that stroke business,” – said Miller (homeowner)

No charges had been filed against the driver as of Wednesday evening. a friend took the driver to a hospital after the crash.