Conversation with dance legend, Cleo Parker Robinson

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:
Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble
The world-renowned Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble will take the stage tonight as featured performers for the 28th Annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival. Founder, executive artistic director, and legendary dancer and choreographer Cleo Parker Robinson sat down with us to share her remarkable story.  She tells us why she’s considered a cultural ambassador.

Savannah Black Heritage Festival presents:
The Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble
TONIGHT!
7:30 pm
FREE admission
Open Seating
savannahblackheritagefestival.com

