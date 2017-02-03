Conversation with dance legend, Cleo Parker Robinson

The world-renowned Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble will take the stage tonight as featured performers for the 28th Annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival. Founder, executive artistic director, and legendary dancer and choreographer Cleo Parker Robinson sat down with us to share her remarkable story. She tells us why she’s considered a cultural ambassador.

Savannah Black Heritage Festival presents:

The Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble

TONIGHT!

7:30 pm

FREE admission

Open Seating

savannahblackheritagefestival.com