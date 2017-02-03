Community involvement helps stop criminals

SAVANNAH, Ga. – “One of the biggest problems that we’ve had in the past is getting people to see something and say something,” Captain Ashley Brown, with Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, said.

That hasn’t been the case this week. In a previous interview from Brown proved his point.

“We had some concerned citizens direction and that’s one of the reasons that that this turned out as well as it did this afternoon,” Brown said.

Brown is talking about Monday’s incident where two men attempted to rob a brinks truck. Bystander’s quick thinking credited the arrests.

“Had it not been for the citizens there it would not have been as easy as it was for police officers to apprehend those two suspects,” Brown said.

Same thing happened Wednesday night. Two teens stole a car and the owners tried to track them down.

Police on scene say that probably scared them, forcing them to lose control of the car and they were eventually arrested with help from the car owner. However police do want to warn even though your help is valuable you do need to be careful.

“Sometimes it could be dangerous and we’re not asking for y’all to get involved, but just observe and let us know what you see and that’s the biggest thing,” Brown said.

With more than 200,000 people living in the Chatham County area and only 600 officers those extra eyes help. Like on Thursday night with News 3’s Fugitive Files round up.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Department received a tip that sent them in the right direction.

“It’s extremely important that we get the tips from the community,” Cpl. Edward Garvin, Chatham County Sheriff’s Department, said. “Without them, in this instance, we wouldn’t have gotten him.”

“You may not want to always do that,” Brown said. “But we need good witnesses and good people to provide good information and if you can do that for us that would be awesome.”

You can be a part of cleaning the streets by calling the CrimeStoppers hotline if you see anything out of the ordinary.

You call is anonymous and sometimes there’s even a reward just call 912-234-2020.