SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Clean out your closets and the attic! Savannah’s Antique Toy & Doll Buying Show is Feb. 2nd – 4th at the Clarion Inn & Suites on Abercorn Street. Walk in with your junk and (you could) walk out with cash.

The Savannah Antique Toy & Doll Buying show is from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 9:30 a.m to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Parking and admission are free.

For more information call Bruce or Laura at 941-302-0572 or email oldtoys1960@aol.com.