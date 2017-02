SAVANNAh, Ga. (WSAV) – Mark your calendar for Saturday, Feb. 4th and the “Rollin’ & Tumblin'” IPA Release Party. It’s a tasting of Southbound Brewing’s specialty IPA and a preview of the Savannah Music Festival with Blues man Lurrie Bell.

It’s at Southbound Brewing Co. starting at 7:30. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door and admission is 21 and up.

Get your tickets now at SavannahMusicFestival.org.