SCMPD searching for two suspects in W. Gordon Lane robbery, shooting

UPDATE: Metro police are looking for two suspects in last night’s robbery and shooting on West Gordon Lane near Whitaker Street.

Police arrived at the 100 block of W. Gordon close to 1 a.m. and found Andrew Sellers, 27, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Memorial University Medical Center.

According to a release from officials, reportedly Sellers was walking south on Whitaker Street when a male approached him and began a conversation. When they got to W. Gordon another man with a gun appeared and reportedly ordered Sellers to give him his belonging, so Sellers did.

The release goes on to say that Sellers was pistol whipped and shot before the two suspects left the area. They may have gotten away in a black 90s model minivan.

This investigation is ongoing and police urge anyone with information to contact SCMPD at (912)525-3124.

You can also contact CrimeStoppers at (91)234-2020 to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department responded to a shooting of one adult man on West Gordon Lane in the early morning on Thursday, Feb. 1.

According to a tweet from Metro, the victim was taken to Memorial to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

