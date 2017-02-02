Pet python stuck in ear

(KGW) A Portland, Oregon woman and her pet snake are okay after a frightening ordeal.

“It’s unbelievable to me,” says Ashley Glawe.

Glawe was trying to take selfies with her ball python, Bart, when he did something he has never done before. He slithered into the small hole in Glawe’s earlobe.

“I kind of went into shock,” she says. “I started shaking.”

Glawe called for help. Firefighters rushed over to the house, but they could not help her. Glawe went to the emergency room. Staff numbed her ear and got to work.

