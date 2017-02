Get ready to lace up your shoes and join Wesley Community Centers of Savannah, Saturday, February 11, as they walk to raise money for area women, children, and families in need.

The 3.6 K walk starts at 9 am at the center’s headquarters at 1601 Drayton Street and heads through each square on Bull Street.

There will be pre and post walk rallies, food, entertainment, and fellowship.

For more information, visit: wesleyctrs-savh.org or call: (912) 236-4226.