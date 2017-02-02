One North Carolina teacher has a unique way of greeting his students every day – with a special handshake.

NBC News — Meet Barry White Junior — a fifth grade literacy teacher at a Charlotte Elementary School.

“The most critical component is the relationship, the rapport you build with your students because sometimes it can go underrated or overlooked, before I’m able to deliver a substantial amount of content to them, they have to invest in the teacher.” — Barry White, Jr.

White wants his students to be excited about school and in his effort to bring joy and build trust with his students he begins creating individual handshakes for them.

He got the idea after he saw Cleveland Cavaliers star player Lebron James doing handshakes with his inner-circle.

White not only has a personalized handshake for every single one of his students in each of three classes, but he also has handshakes with volunteers, fellow educators and students in other grades.

White says the idea is simple: make every child feel special.