Officer drowns in an attempt to save suicidal woman’s life

(WSAV) — The body of a Nashville police officer is recovered from the Cumberland River today. The officer drowned trying to rescue a woman who had accidentally driven off of a boat ramp and into the water.

Investigators say the current and temperature of water played a factor into the death of the officer.

The Cumberland River stretches from the Appalachian Mountains to the Ohio River. The river is 688 miles long

“Both of the officers lost their balance and went in, the motion of the vehicle also going into the water kind of swept them [the officers] further out, one officer was able to come back one officer was not.”

