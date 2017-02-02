Man arrested after shooting involving SC police officer

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (AP) – State investigators say a man is facing attempted murder charges after a police shooting that left him and an officer with injuries.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports that authorities charged 23-year-old Taylor Robert Johnson on Wednesday with two counts of attempted murder. Johnson was jailed and scheduled to have a bond hearing Thursday.

According to the newspaper, the driver was trying to flee a checkpoint where officers were asking for drivers’ licenses. The Post and Courier says witnesses saw officers firing as the car sped away.

State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry says both men are white and their injuries are not life-threatening.

Berry says it’s the third police shooting this year in South Carolina, after 41 last year and a record 48 in 2015.

