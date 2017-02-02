Fugitive Round Up

fug-round-up-image

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) Chatham County deputies hit the streets looking for more than 30 wanted
men and one woman. They are counting on your help to find them.

The fugitives are wanted on a variety of charges from aggravated assault to child cruelty, and police want them all behind bars.

Here are 3 fugitives (List will be Updated Tonight)

Allen Middleton is one of the suspects, deputies are searching for. He is accused of domestic aggravated assault. He is six two and weighs 215 pounds

middleton

Police are also searching for Rex Thompson, Jr. He is suspected of cruelty to children and manufacturing meth. Rex is wanted out of Effingham County.

rex-thompson

Take a good look at Bruce Exley.  Investigators say he is a convicted sex offender. He is wanted for failure to register. He is 32 years old and frequently seen in downtown Savannah.

bruce-exley

 

If you can help locate any of the fugitives we profile please call.

(912) 644-6852

