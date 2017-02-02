Another case of meningitis uncovered in South Carolina

(WSAV) — In South Carolina Thursday, another upstate student has come down with meningitis. But, it is not believed to be related to the case in Pickens County that killed a child. This case is found out of Anderson County and it is viral not bacterial.

Students were sent home with a letter explaining to parents that this particular case is viral meningitis and is generally less severe than the bacterial disease.

Common symptoms of viral meningitis are fever, severe headache, stiff neck, drowsiness or confusion, nausea and vomiting.

Definition of Meningitis According to WebMD

“Meningitis is characterized by inflammation of the membranes (meninges) around the brain or spinal cord. The disorder can occur in three different forms: adult, infantile, and neonatal. This inflammation may be caused by different types of bacteria, viruses, fungi, or malignant tumors. Chemical reactions to certain injections into the spinal canal can also cause Meningitis. This inflammation can begin suddenly (acute) or develop gradually (subacute). Adult forms of Meningitis are characterized by fever, headache, and a stiff neck, sometimes with aching muscles. Nausea, vomiting and other symptoms may occur. Treatment with antibiotics is usually effective against the infection.

The Difference between Viral and Bacterial Meningitis – According to CDC.gov

Bacterial meningitis is very serious and can be deadly. Death can occur in as little as a few hours. Most people recover from meningitis. However, permanent disabilities (such as brain damage, hearing loss, and learning disabilities) can result from the infection.

Viral meningitis is the most common type of meningitis, an inflammation of the tissue that covers the brain and spinal cord. It is often less severe than bacterial meningitis, and most people get better on their own (without treatment). However, it’s very important for anyone with symptoms of meningitis to see a healthcare provider right away because some types of meningitis can be very serious, and only a doctor can determine if you have the disease, the type of meningitis, and the best treatment, which can sometimes be lifesaving. Babies younger than 1 month old and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness from viral meningitis.

More information as it becomes available will be updated to the story.