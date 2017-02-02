A minor mistake makes a ‘help wanted’ sign a minority controversy

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSAV) — If you are jobless and a help wanted sign is posted in your neighborhood restaurant; the sign is a representation of an opportunity. This may or may not have been the case in the town of Spartanburg, South Carolina — where a store owner posted her controversial sign.

‘HELP WANTED MINORITIES NEED NOT APPLY’.

In the midst of Black History Month this controversial sign has created some serious waves. Once the sign was put up on social media (Facebook) by a patron– the story went viral. People started calling for boycotts of the restaurant and even threatened to call the Federal Government.

Did this utter disgust come too soon?

The owner of the restaurant explained that English is not her first language. She also apologized with an apology letter on the front door of her shop. When the story was unpacked completely, the facts told a different story.

“The thing about it is, there’s all kind of minorities in here that work. Our owner, she’s Japanese. We have Spanish cooks; we have a Black dishwasher, said Melonie Henderson a server at the restaurant.

The owner of the restaurant said this, “”I really sorry. Please forgive me . . .”

The judgement call needs to be made by the consumers of these viral stories: did we get that facts correct? What are the sources of these stories? Are these sources reliable?

Do you forgive Sook Shin the restaurant owner?