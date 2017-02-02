1991 “Prince of Tides” House In Downtown Beaufort For Sale

The Beaufort house from the 1991 “Prince of Tides” movie with Barbara Streisand and Nick Nolte is now on the market

It was built by a South Carolina Cotton planer, Lewis Reeve Sams, in 1852. At 7,500 square feet, it has six bedrooms, six and a half bathes, an elevator and sits right in front of the Beaufort River on Bay Street.

“It’s one of the big, important antebellum mansions in Downtown Beaufort,” says Edward Dukes with Lowcountry Real Estate, “It’s got a little movie provenance there, it’s amazing what that does. People are certainly fascinated with the movie industry.”

Dukes says the house is listed for $2,695,000.

