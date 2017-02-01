South Carolina pipeline leak update, why Riverkeeper says those in Georgia should care

A pipeline leak first reported more than a year ago in South Carolina now may be twice as large and take longer to clean up. And the Savannah Riverkeeper hopes many are paying attention. “The safety record of this company itself is something that people should be aware of,” says Savannah Riverkeeper Tonya Bonitatibus.

She’s talking about Kinder Morgan, the company that operates the Plantation Pipeline where the leak was discovered more than a year ago. Kinder Morgan also put forth the plan to build the Palmetto Pipeline which would have run through 12 counties in Georgia. The company told us it is no longer pursuing the Palmetto Pipeline project. Much of that is due to a moratorium on oil pipelines put in place by the Georgia legislature.

Back to South Carolina: Tuesday evening, residents concerned about the length of time it may take for the clean up gathered for a meeting with representatives from the South Carolina Department of Environmental Control (DHEC). “We’re going to be there as long as it takes to oversee the clean up to get to the point where it’s no longer a risk to the public,” says DHEC spokesman Robert Yanity.

Also on Tuesday, a study was released by the Southern Environmental Law Center which indicated that the size of the spill may be twice the amount originally estimated, at least 5550,000 of gasoline and diesel.

Wednesday, i spoke by phone with DHEC’S Robert Yanity. He told me “unfortunately with spills like this, the easy part is getting the product on the surface. The difficult challenge is what is deeper in the ground.

He said that clean up may take five years, even ten. But Yannity also told us that “no wells within that area are threatened and that we are currently monitoring all of this. But we can’t tell what the future holds so we just want to make sure that there is no threat.”

Yannity says it is unclear if the new estimate by the environmental group is accurate. He told us it appeared that the study may have simply used data already available . However Yannity said the “bottom line is that Kinder Morgan has submitted a corrective active plan.”

Bonitatibus seems less impressed with the company’s plan. She says it’s proposing to do certain kinds of clean up which in her opinion are designed to save money. “”It’s frustrating that a company would put its bottom line before citizens. And I think that should be a lesson for all of us,” she told me.

Bonitatibus also said that the Plantation Pipeline is 70 years old and in need of a lot of repair and had the Palmetto Pipeline been built, it would have been a new pipeline “connected to a dinosaur.” She said while plans for the Palmetto Pipeline seem to have been dropped (for good) that the moratorium in Georgia needs to be extended. “We want to have investments in our community but we want those guys to be good corporate citizens and that’s not what I see with Kinder Morgan,” she said.

Kinder Morgan took exception to the characterization of their clean up plan as well as recent data about the size of the leak sending us this statement:

The public is not at risk – the product is contained and being cleaned up – 214,000 gallons so far. The study SELC paid for is pure speculation. Their false claims won’t distract us from fully cleaning up the site under the close supervision of SCDHEC. We will continue these efforts until the site is fully remediated and the state lets us know that no further action is required.

When asked about the future of the Palmetto Pipeline, we received this in Kinder Morgan’s email:

We already announced that we are not pursuing the Palmetto project. That said, a moratorium on pipeline construction in Georgia hurts consumers and we are conveying that perspective to elected officials.