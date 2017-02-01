SIGNING DAY: 10 Hilton Head High Athletes Get Scholarships

For many college programs, National Signing Day may be the difference between a National Championship, a winning season, and a coach getting fired.

Hilton Head High School had 10 of their athletes signed letters of intent and moving on to college.

6 of those were for football scholarships.

3 headed to Limestone college, Dajon Robinson, Jose Gaytan and PJ Franklin.

Tyler Hamilton has committed and already enrolled at Purdue.

Bryce Singleton is going to Florida International.

“It was a relief, that i could finally relax and know i’m going to have a 4 year scholarship and to play football at the next level,” explained an excited Bryce Singleton.

Harvey King is going across the bridge to play offensive line for Savannah State.

“Its a new chapter for me< said Harvey King. “A lot of kids don’t have this opportunity to go out and play college football and they’ve been playing football their whole lives. Im pretty blessed.”

But it wasn’t just about football. Carmen Mlodzinski and his 95 mph fastball is considered the University of South Carolina’s top prospect in baseball.

“Its awesome its all the hard work that i’ve put in for this leading up to it,” said Carmen Mlodzinski. “Its a big deal. i’d like to thank my parents for this, hard work.”

Dalton Shaw will play baseball for Anderson College.

Travis Mancill will play Golf for Coastal Carolina.

Alexa Lainhart held it down for the ladies. She is also a gamecock, headed to play soccer for USC.

“I mean i’ve waited my whole life pretty much for this,” explained Lainhart. “I’ve worked hard, i’ve sacrificed a lot so im excited.”