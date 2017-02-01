Richmond Hill Chamber holds coffee & conversation

Richmond Hill, GA –    Marketing in the millennium means discovering what your potential clients, customers, patients or whatever, want and need and then addressing those issues specifically.

Marketing for today and tomorrow means crafting a message and targeting your audience, interacting with your audience, and providing solutions that work.

Time and Location 

Learn more about how to deliver the right marketing message by attending the RHBC Chamber’s Coffee & Conversation on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the RHBC Chamber office, located at 2591 US Highway 17.

The presenter will be DeAnni Gibbs, micro business instructor for the Savannah Entrepreneurial Center. The Coffee & Conversation is sponsored by the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Savannah Alumnae Chapter.

Reservation Details 

The Coffee & Conversation is complimentary to RHBC Chamber members and invited guests and $15.00 for non-members. Advance reservations are required by Friday, Jan. 27.

The Chamber provides the coffee and seating is limited so reserve your space today by calling 912-756-3444 or email: info@RHBCchamber.org.

