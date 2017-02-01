Our Hometown: New Beginning Youth Art Exhibit opens February 2

Thursday, February 2, the City of Savannah Department of Cultural Affairs will host the ’16th Annual New Beginning Youth Art Exhibition’ presented by the Savannah Chapter, The Links, Incorporated at the Cultural Arts Gallery located at 9 West Henry Street.

An opening reception and awards ceremony will take place beginning at 6:30pm.

More than 200 entries were received from eight middle schools and six high schools based on the 2017 Black Heritage Festival theme “Focusing on the Future: Acknowledging Echoes from the Past.”

Artwork mediums include watercolor, acrylic, oil, mixed media, clay and fibers.

The exhibition will be on display through February 24th.

The winning works from the exhibition will be on display at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport’s Gallery during the month of March.

The exhibition and reception are free and open to the public.

For more information, visit: www.savannahga.gov/arts or call 912-651-6783.

Click here for a full schedule of Black Heritage Festival events.