metro seeks suspect in 3 sandfly car break-ins

SAVANNAH, GA (February 1, 2017): Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Islands Precinct investigators ask the public’s help in identifying a man suspected in three auto break-ins on Saturday, Jan. 21 at a commercial parking lot on the 2200 block of Norwood Avenue.

The break-ins are believed to have occurred around 6 a.m. Metro responded to the scene at about 10 a.m. when the crime was reported.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage of a male suspect in the lot checking multiple vehicle door handles, entering three vehicles left unlocked and stealing items from at least two.

The suspect is described as a white male standing about 5-9 and weighing roughly 220 pounds. He has dark hair, a goatee and possibly a light mustache. During the incident he wore a white T-shirt and dark pants. The suspect fled the scene on foot. His direction of travel is unknown

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.