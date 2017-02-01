Jasper Ocean Terminal Proposed Port Invites Community Input

JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WSAV) — The United States Army Corps of Engineers, in charge of producing an Environmental Impact Statement and permits, invited communities from Georgia and South Carolina to a Public Scoping meeting on Tuesday night to share comments and concerns for the proposed Jasper Ocean Terminal port.

“A lot of the comments that we’ve heard so far have to do with road and infrastructure, likewise you have endangered species that are known to incur within the Savannah River. You also have noise, you have Iight,” said Project Manager Nat Ball.

Despite these concerns, many came out to show support.

“This would be the best thing that ever happened in the eastern United State,” said Savannah resident T.C. Pipkin, “The way they’re gonna do it, it’s not gonna really hurt they’re not gonna have to do any digging that might destroy the aquifer system because they’re gonna have it on deep water.”

It’s a project that’s been in the planning for almost 25 years and is designed to be the biggest port on the East Coast.

Garden City port executives in attendance described the new port as an economic engine that they’re looking forward to doing business in. But for Jasper County, the port means an opportunity for social and economic change alike.

“1993, that’s when I opened my file,” said Tom Johnson, Vice Chairman with Jasper County Council who was one of the first people to say ‘Hey, why don’t we put a port there?’ In 1993, he was the County Attorney, and attending the public scoping meeting was as he calls, “a symbolic beginning.”

“People don’t have to travel to use to get get menial work in other counties, if they can stay closer to home and have good jobs and get home and help the children,” said Johnson.

He notes that the majority of jobs in Jasper County are agricultural, which doesn’t allow for much tax revenue in the state, however, he said this port would create an enhanced tax base and allow the county to do things they can’t right now such as improve education as well as public and recreational resources.

The Georgia-South Carolina joint project also proposes a 4-lane divided highway from the terminal to U.S. 17, a double track rail line and a new rail bridge across the Savannah River, but the main transportation improvement plan is to give easier access for much bigger ships than Savannah and Charleston’s current ports.

“Right now, the main shipping terminal is way up the river and it takes a long time and there are limitations in terms of the depth and in terms of the height. This port will eliminate all of those things,” said Dean Moss, chairman of the Savannah River Maritime Commission, who has also been with the project for more than 20 years.

Ball said this port will be designed for the “next generation” of ships, which are expected to be much bigger than anything today.

Right now, he says, the Garden City port handles about 3.5 million twenty foot equivalent units, “this would be a single terminal handling almost 7 millions TEUs, so it’d be twice the size of Garden City today,” Ball said.

It’s also projected that Garden City and Charleston’s port will reach capacity in the next eight years.

“We’re gonna need this port by about 2025, and so if that’s the target, uh we got a lot of work to do in a relatively short period of time,” Moss said.

Ball said they plan to hold one more meeting and also welcome any community comments or concerns on their website. A first draft of the Environmental Impact Plan is projected to be complete in 2020.