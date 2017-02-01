History, heritage, beer, music & wine in Do Savannah Magazine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The skinny on Savannah’s Black Heritage Festival, Madeira Traditions at the Davenport House, Super Museum Sunday, the Gray’s Reef Film Festival and Rollin’ & Tumblin’ with Lurrie Bell all in Do Savannah Magazine.
What: 28th annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival
When: Through Feb. 26
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free; some performances require reservations
Info: savannahblackheritagefestival.com
What: Rollin’ & Tumblin’ Release with Lurrie Bell
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4
Where: Southbound Brewing Co., 107 E. Lathrop Ave.
Cost: $30 in advance, $35 at the door
Info: savannahmusicfestival.org
What: “Potable Gold: Savannah’s Madeira Tradition”
When: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 3, 4, 10, 11, 18, 24, 25 (7:30 p.m. tours will be added Feb. 10, 11 and 18 if earlier sessions sell out)
Where: Davenport House Museum, 324 E. State St.
Cost: $20; 21 and older; reservations recommended
Info: davenporthousemuseum.org
What: Super Museum Sunday
When: Noon-4 p.m. Feb. 5
Where: Participating locations throughout Georgia
Cost: Free
Info: georgiahistoryfestival.org
What: Gray’s Reef Film Festival
When: Feb. 2-4
Where: Various locations
Cost: Suggested donation for screenings is $10 per day for adults and $5 per day for children, students and military; party tickets are $25-$60
Info: graysreef.noaa.gov