History, heritage, beer, music & wine in Do Savannah Magazine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The skinny on Savannah’s Black Heritage Festival, Madeira Traditions at the Davenport House, Super Museum Sunday, the Gray’s Reef Film Festival and Rollin’ & Tumblin’ with Lurrie Bell all in Do Savannah Magazine.

What: 28th annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival

When: Through Feb. 26

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free; some performances require reservations

Info: savannahblackheritagefestival.com

What: Rollin’ & Tumblin’ Release with Lurrie Bell

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4

Where: Southbound Brewing Co., 107 E. Lathrop Ave.

Cost: $30 in advance, $35 at the door

Info: savannahmusicfestival.org

What: “Potable Gold: Savannah’s Madeira Tradition”

When: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 3, 4, 10, 11, 18, 24, 25 (7:30 p.m. tours will be added Feb. 10, 11 and 18 if earlier sessions sell out)

Where: Davenport House Museum, 324 E. State St.

Cost: $20; 21 and older; reservations recommended

Info: davenporthousemuseum.org

What: Super Museum Sunday

When: Noon-4 p.m. Feb. 5

Where: Participating locations throughout Georgia

Cost: Free

Info: georgiahistoryfestival.org

What: Gray’s Reef Film Festival

When: Feb. 2-4

Where: Various locations

Cost: Suggested donation for screenings is $10 per day for adults and $5 per day for children, students and military; party tickets are $25-$60

Info: graysreef.noaa.gov