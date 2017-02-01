Help find the Parker’s convenience store robber

still-pic-4

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Scary moments for a cashier and one customer last night at Parker’s convenience store: located on Skidaway and East East Derenne.

A robber pointed and poked at the cashier with a gun; demanding money. The man eventually jumped the counter – that is when Parkers’ official say- the suspect ran away.

Authorities are asking viewers of this footage to help identify the robber and put this criminal behind bars.

 

Parker’s Armed Robbery

Call CrimeStoppers
If you have any information — call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 912-234-2020.

