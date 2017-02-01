Gregg Higgins named Regional Director for EOM operations.

Richmond Hill, Ga. (WSAV) – Melissa Hurd, President of EOM Operations, recently announced that Gregg Higgins has been named as the private public works provider’s Regional Director. Higgins was the former Regional Director for CH2M Hill, prior to accepting the appointment.

“Gregg’s professional experience and vision for the future of public-private partnerships aligns with the very essence of our founding principles. He possesses a wealth of knowledge in broad scope operations, safety, and development. I am confident he will be an asset for our current operations and plans for developing the next generation workforce,” stated Hurd.

Higgins has focused as of late in the area of optimizing performance in organizational teams, implementing comprehensive asset management programs, and assimilating integrated safety management processes. EOM Operations in addition will task him with managing multiple government clients within the Southeastern United States and growing their progressive public works model.

Higgins is a member of the Water Environment Federation and the Georgia Association of Water Professionals where he also served on the GAWP Safety and Asset Management Committee. He’s held professional licenses with the Association of Boards of Certification in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and New Jersey.