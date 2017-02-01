Garrison wins 2017 middle grades Reading Bowl

By Published:
reading-bowl-final

Savannah (WSAV) – Students from 12 district middle schools competed in the 2017 Reading Bowl Monday morning.

The teams consisted of 10 students and a coach. When all was said and done, the Garrison Gators were named the overall winner of the competition.

Other schools participating in this year’s event included: Godley Station, Rice Creek School, Coastal Middle, Oglethorpe Charter, The STEM Academy at Bartlett, Derenne Middle, Southwest Middle, Hesse K-8, Charles Ellis Montessori, Myers Middle, and Mercer Middle.

