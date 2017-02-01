FUGITIVE FILES: Aggravated Assault Suspect on the Run

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are looking for a woman accused of Aggravated Assault.

“I don’t believe she is running, i believe she is local,” explains SCMPD Detective Vincent Miller.

That’s why detectives have asked for help finding Lucille Wilson-Hamilton.

Hamilton is accused of aggravated assault.

The charge comes after she allegedly stabbed someone inside her home after an argument.

Detectives say violence is something she is all too familiar with.

“She does have a history of aggravated assault. this is not the first time she’s been charged,” said Miller.

But this time Hamilton is on the run.

“She’s believed to hang out in 37th street corridor also the Montgomery st corridor and possibly the Ogeechee drive corridor,” said the Detective. “Sooner we get her off the streets the better.

If you can help find Lucille Wilson-Hamilton, call Savannah-Chatham Metro Police or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Remember, all calls are anonymous, and if yours leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

If Hamilton herself is watching..

“We encourage her to come to the precinct and to turn herself in. there are two sides to every story and we’d like to get her side of the story,” said Miller.