Family of refugees reunited after more than 2 years apart

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A family of refugees was reunited in West Michigan on Tuesday evening after more than two years apart.

Chantal Nyiranziza and her husband Modeste Irakiza faced violence and oppression in their native Congo, so they fled to Rwanda.

Nyiranziza was able to apply for resettlement before her husband, so they were separated when she and their son, now-5-year-old Lucky Ishimwe, came to the United States in October 2014.

“I was crying every single day, missing my husband. Even now, I’m still crying but the cries that I do have now is not a cry of sadness but a cry for happiness,” a family member translated for Nyiranziza.

Bethany Christian Services helped Nyiranziza apply to bring her husband to America.

The U.S. refugee program has been suspended for 120 days under an executive order from President Donald Trump. However, that didn’t affect refugees already scheduled to arrive before Feb. 3, Bethany Christian Services told 24 Hour News 8.

“There was a time of uncertainty from Friday evening until about Saturday evening (just after the order was signed) when we were not sure if those that were already scheduled for arrival would be coming or not,” said Kristine Van Noord of Bethany Christian Services.

But Irakiza, 27, made it. His flight landed at Gerald R. Ford International Airport near Grand Rapids on Tuesday evening.

Nyiranziza rushed to her husband. Both were smiling broadly as they embraced and kissed.