Detectives solve 2015 murder of Lawrence Bryan

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – The family of Lawrence Bryan IV can rest just a bit easier knowing that Bryan’s killer is now off the streets.

Bryan was 23 when he was shot to death in the 3600 block of Duane Court on August 7, 2015.

Timone Maurice Hooper, 25, was served with an arrest warrant on January 31, 2017 at the Federal Correctional Institute in Jesup.

SCMPD detectives have worked closely with the Chatham Co. District Attorney’s Office during the investigation, according to officials.

“Not all cases can be solved quickly. I work with an office full of detectives who are dedicated to their cases and to the victims. We want the families to know we never give up.” said Sgt. Robert Santoro who is the lead detective on the case and now supervisor of a team of Violent Crimes Unit detectives.